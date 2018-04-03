Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 2,515,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. The company has a market cap of $1,698.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Dave & Buster’s has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $73.48.

Get Dave & Buster's alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s to $95.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $538,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dave-busters-play-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.