Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Insider Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider David Robert Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,680.00.

David Robert Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, David Robert Taylor sold 34,793 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.19, for a total value of C$632,884.67.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.04. The company had a trading volume of 571,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,681. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

