22,772 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% during the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

