DecentBet Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $12,898.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00707304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029440 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 177,125,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,354,404 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

