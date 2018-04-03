DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Tops $2.95 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lbank, Allcoin and Gate.io. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $62.58 million and $2.95 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00722741 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00177457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030658 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to purchase DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

