DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00021206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $19.15 million and $65,712.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00052929 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029813 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012090 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00073530 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00408624 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,901,851 coins and its circulating supply is 12,271,119 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepOnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.