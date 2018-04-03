DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $20.75 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00022746 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $20.75 million and $64,105.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029932 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011967 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00073848 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032166 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00429061 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,904,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,112 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

