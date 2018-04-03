Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of DE stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50,290.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $107.04 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 32,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $5,341,412.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,087.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811,005 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $176.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

