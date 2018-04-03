Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s operating segment consists of Powertrain Systems and Products & Service Solutions. Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems. It also offers electronic control modules and power electronics technologies. PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. Delphi Technologies PLC is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

DLPH stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 664,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4,222.42 and a PE ratio of 9.62.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $194,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 1,352,310 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3,253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 391,759 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 209,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $16,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

