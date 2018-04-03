DeltaCredits (DCRE) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, DeltaCredits has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaCredits has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00129538 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012704 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029119 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (CRYPTO:DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

