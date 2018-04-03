DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given a $63.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $11,438.89, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,970,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,916 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

