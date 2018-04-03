The Stars Group (TSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Stars Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Stars Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TSG opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The Stars Group has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,084.85, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Stars Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

