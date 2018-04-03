Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $8,256.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dether Token Profile

Dether launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

