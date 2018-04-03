Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.79 Million Position in Itron (ITRI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.60% of Itron worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3,048.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $227,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,708 shares of company stock worth $1,187,652 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,799.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Itron has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

