Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 932.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Gold Fields worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,205,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,860 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $61,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,698,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

