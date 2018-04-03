Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.65 Million Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of Irhythm Technologies worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 9,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $557,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $62,654.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,362 shares of company stock valued at $25,152,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,476.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

