Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.88 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.92% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $974.91, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 65.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.21%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $146,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,081.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $283,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

