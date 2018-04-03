Deutsche Bank AG Sells 300,130 Shares of Flex (FLEX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Flex worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 152,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 227,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,714,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8,616.77, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

