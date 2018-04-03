Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.66 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 768.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $292,214.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 50,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $4,228,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,376,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,113 shares of company stock worth $4,898,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,755.39, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-74534-shares-of-arrow-electronics-inc-arw-updated.html.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.