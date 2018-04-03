E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($12.96) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €9.85 ($12.16) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

EOAN stock opened at €9.02 ($11.14) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

