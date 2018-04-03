Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $62.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Nike from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 1,424,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,056. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 343,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 715,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $9,641,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/deutsche-bank-boosts-nike-nke-price-target-to-76-00-updated.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.