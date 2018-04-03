Deutsche Bank Boosts Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) Price Target to $21.00

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVPT. ValuEngine lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $19.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

TVPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 234,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,645. Travelport Worldwide has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. The firm has a market cap of $2,049.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $573.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $2,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,135.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon A. Wilson bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after buying an additional 1,806,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,588,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after buying an additional 824,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 1,168,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank Boosts Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) Price Target to $21.00” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/deutsche-bank-boosts-travelport-worldwide-tvpt-price-target-to-21-00-updated.html.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.