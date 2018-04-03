Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $658,720.00 and $678.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,426,064 coins and its circulating supply is 36,444,088 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

