Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBB. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($15.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a €14.70 ($18.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.99 ($17.27).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB remained flat at $€12.80 ($15.80) during midday trading on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($19.09).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/deutsche-pfandbriefbank-pbb-given-a-13-00-price-target-by-nord-lb-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.