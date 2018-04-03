Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.82 ($20.77).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS set a €19.50 ($24.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €19.40 ($23.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.60 ($22.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.00 ($16.05). The company had a trading volume of 5,023,341 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($22.38). The stock has a market cap of $63,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

WARNING: “Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Receives €16.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-receives-16-82-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.