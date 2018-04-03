Elkfork Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Devon Energy (DVN)

Elkfork Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 65,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 897,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 170,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,724.72, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.17. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/devon-energy-dvn-shares-sold-by-elkfork-partners-llc-updated.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.