DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26,409.19, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $120.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

