Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7416962746511 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Diageo stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,630. Diageo has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,269.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/diageo-deo-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

About Diageo

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.