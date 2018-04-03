Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $66,399.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00091237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.04539560 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00593993 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00079221 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00055522 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032282 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,718,723 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond (DMD) combines the best from Bitcoin/Litecoin/Novacoin/Luckycoin/Florincoin, it uses both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. This provides a excellent resistence to 51% attack. It also combines the random block feature from Luckycoin, making it the first coin in PoW/PoS category to use random blocks. This coin has very low transaction fees. It provides steady coin supply at 1 diamond per block for 8 years. It's SCARCE There will be only 4,38 million Diamonds created over the course of many decades, making this one of the most scarce electronic commodities. It's VALUABLE The moment you acquire Diamond it becomes an interest bearing asset with 50% return per year. The interest will be successively reduced over the coming years. It's SECURE Security lies at the core of Diamond. This means that transactions cannot be forged or altered while gaining an access to your account is practically impossible. It's BRAND Diamond is the brand you can trust. It is not only ideal for promoting your own business, but also a tool that can be utilised to engage your customers, taking your enterprise into another level. It's FAST Diamond network has been designed to be excellent for quick money transfers. Under one minute block times ensure unparalleled speed to conventional remittance and payment systems. It's ECOLOGICAL Proof-of-Stake approach not only dramatically reduces carbon footprint but also dramatically lowers electricity consumption making it environmentally friendly. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.