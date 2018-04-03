Diamondback Energy (FANG) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $162.00 price target on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $12,420.13, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.74 million. research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 29,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,724,371.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

