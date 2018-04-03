Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 316.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Diana Shipping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 241,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 119,499 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,811,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,061,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 640,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

