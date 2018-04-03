DIBCOIN (DIBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,095.00

DIBCOIN (CURRENCY:DIBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, DIBCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar. DIBCOIN has a market cap of $1,095.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DIBCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIBCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DIBCOIN

DIBCOIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. DIBCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TheRealDIBCOIN. The official website for DIBCOIN is www.dibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIBCOIN

DIBCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy DIBCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIBCOIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIBCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

