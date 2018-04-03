Bank of America Raises Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $40.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:DKS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $3,764.48, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,746 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,406,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,988,835.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,871 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,871,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

