Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 639,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3,545.37, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-43-per-share-updated.html.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.