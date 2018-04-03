Digi International Inc. (DGII) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,150. The company has a market cap of $278.39, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.58 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,483.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

