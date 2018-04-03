Digimarc (DMRC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Securities set a $43.00 target price on Digimarc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 73,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -0.98. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 102.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/digimarc-dmrc-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-valuengine.html.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.