DigiPulse Price Up 70% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $21,846.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00030977 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded up 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

