Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 256.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,984.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $21,652.46, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-shares-bought-by-westside-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.