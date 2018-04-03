Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 199,392 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

