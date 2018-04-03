DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $401,513.00 and $10,320.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00718309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030442 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

