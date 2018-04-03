DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.29 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $468.58 million and $12.29 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $234.29 or 0.03198690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00706115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00179894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039524 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00126406 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030615 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.io. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix DAO is a new form of cryptographic asset in that it is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation or DAO for short. DAO are basically Companies written in code that are there to perform a set of functions with holders of the tokens voting in relation to the number of tokens they hold. The Digix DAO gives users the right to profits in the trading of Digix tokens (DGX) which own the right to gold stored in vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the Digix DAO token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, BigONE, OKEx, Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

