Diodes (DIOD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

DIOD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Diodes has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,258,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $82,663.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $672,463. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Diodes by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Diodes by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 76,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Diodes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diodes by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Diodes by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

