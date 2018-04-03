Discovery Communications (DISCK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3598889370868 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 4,550,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,809. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7,454.83, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

