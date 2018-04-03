district0x (DNT) One Day Volume Hits $3.54 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. district0x has a market cap of $33.56 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00711994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00185466 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029630 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x’s launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Bittrex, Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta, ChaoEX and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

