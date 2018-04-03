district0x (DNT) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Top Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Liqui. district0x has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and $3.90 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00718671 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00182831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030594 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta and ChaoEX. It is not currently possible to buy district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

