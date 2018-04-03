Critical Survey: Chuy’s (CHUY) vs. Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chuy’s and Diversified Restaurant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus price target of $26.89, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chuy’s and Diversified Restaurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $369.59 million 1.19 $28.95 million $0.96 27.03 Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.21 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -26.40

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 7.83% 9.40% 6.28% Diversified Restaurant -12.36% -4.31% -1.03%

Summary

Chuy’s beats Diversified Restaurant on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families. Its guests have the option of watching various sporting events on projection screens or televisions. As of September 25, 2016, the BWW menu specialized in 21 sauces and seasonings with flavors ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin’. As of September 25, 2016, the restaurants offered 12 to 30 domestic and imported beers on tap, including several local or regional microbrews and a selection of bottled beer, wine and liquor.

