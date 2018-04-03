Divi Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million (DIVX)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $207,789.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi token can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00029983 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00710046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,207 tokens. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Divi Token Trading

Divi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

