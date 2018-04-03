DMarket Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

