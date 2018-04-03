Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Share Price

Media headlines about Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dmc Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.635253615444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 63,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,395. The firm has a market cap of $398.71, a P/E ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/dmc-global-boom-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.