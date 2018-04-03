Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Dmc Global accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 2.32% of Dmc Global worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.71, a P/E ratio of 158.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

